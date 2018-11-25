Calendar: Week of November 26

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is so-called Cyber Monday, the day online retailers traditionally offer numerous promotions and discounts.





On Tuesday, Mississippi votes in a U.S. Senate runoff election between Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Mike Espy.





Wednesday sees the lighting of both the White House Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., and the Rockefeller Center Tree in New York City.

2018 National Christmas Tree Lighting, November 28



2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, November 28





On Thursday, filmmaker Joel Coen, co-creator with brother Ethan of "Fargo," among many other movies, celebrates his 64th birthday.

Friday sees the Ebony magazine Power 100 Gala in Beverly Hills, featuring a list of honorees, including former "first couple" Barack and Michelle Obama.





And Saturday is World AIDS Day, offering people around the globe an opportunity to unite in the battle against HIV.



