Calendar: Week of November 26

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is so-called Cyber Monday, the day online retailers traditionally offer numerous promotions and discounts.
- Cyber Monday sales could set record (CBSN)
- Walmart offers at peek at its Cyber Monday deals (CNET, 11/22/18)
- Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference? (CNET, 10/24/18)
- 7 tips to score the best deals on Cyber Monday (CNET, 11/26/17)
On Tuesday, Mississippi votes in a U.S. Senate runoff election between Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Mike Espy.
- cindyhydesmith.com (Campaign website)
- espyforsenate.com (Campaign website)
- Cindy Hyde-Smith apologizes to "anyone who was offended" by her "public hanging" comments (CBS News, 11/21/18)
- Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks in video about making it "more difficult" for liberals to vote (CBS News, 11/16/18)
Wednesday sees the lighting of both the White House Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., and the Rockefeller Center Tree in New York City.
- 2018 National Christmas Tree Lighting, November 28
- Watch the tree lighting ceremony on Ovation and REELZ on Sunday, December 2 at 10 p.m. EST
- 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, November 28
On Thursday, filmmaker Joel Coen, co-creator with brother Ethan of "Fargo," among many other movies, celebrates his 64th birthday.
To watch a scene from "Fargo" featuring Frances MacDormand click on the video player below.
- The Coen Brothers on "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (CBS News, 10/04/18)
- Lebowski-Fest New York (Dec. 7 & 9)
- Every Coen Brothers Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best (Vulture, 02/05/16)
- The Coen Brothers' films, ranked (Guardian, 09/07/18)
- The Definitive Ranking of All 17 Coen Brothers Movies (GQ, 02/01/16)
Friday sees the Ebony magazine Power 100 Gala in Beverly Hills, featuring a list of honorees, including former "first couple" Barack and Michelle Obama.
- Ebony Power 100 2018, hosted by Chris Tucker, benefitting the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America
- Meet the Honorees
- ebony.com
And Saturday is World AIDS Day, offering people around the globe an opportunity to unite in the battle against HIV.
- worldaidsday.org (December 1)
- World AIDS Day (Dept. of Health and Human Services)
- World AIDS Day (POZ)
- UNAIDS
- HIV drugs show more promise for preventing new infections (CBS News, 07/24/18)
- Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus? (CBS News, 02/14/18)
- "Encouraging signs" seen in fight against HIV (CBS News, 12/01/17)
- Trump budget cuts could result in millions of new AIDS-related infections, says new report (CBS News, 11/29/17)
Story produced by Charis Satchell.