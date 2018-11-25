Moment in Nature: San Juan Mountains

"Sunday Morning" takes you this morning to the peaks of the San Juan Mountains, near Durango, Colorado. The footage is by videographer Scot Miller.

The San Juan Mountains span 13 counties in Colorado, and was the site of numerous gold and silver mining camps and towns. The highest point is Uncompahgre Peak, at 14,309 feet.

Originally created under a proclamation signed by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1905, the San Juan National Forest covers 1.8 million acres, and includes several wilderness areas, including the Weminuche Wilderness (which is about three-quarters the size of Rhode Island and spans the Continental Divide), and Lizard Head Wilderness (named after a prominent volcanic spire).



