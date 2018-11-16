This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 18)

Jane Pauley hosts our annual holiday broadcast devoted to all things epicurean. Check our our show's menu!

COVER STORY: Breakfast cereals

What happened when food blogger Wil Fulton tried an experiment of eating nothing but breakfast cereal for a week – 82 consecutive bowls? Susan Spencer talks with Fulton about his serial dining on cereal. She also talks with Yale University's Paul Freedman about the history of breakfasts; Dana McNabb, of General Mills, who is bowled over by new varieties of cereal; and registered dietitian Wendy Lopez, who reveals her secret to breakfast smoothies.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Feast for the Eyes

Former Microsoft executive Nathan Myhrvold is a man of many talents, from geophysics and space physics to economics – and now, taking eye-popping portraits of food. To get his perfect pictures, which have been featured in art galleries and in a book, "The Photography of Modernist Cuisine," Myhrvold had to design robots to better capture food at the perfect moment. David Pogue reports.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT TRIPTYCH: Tater Tots

The humble tater tot, that staple of American casseroles and cafeterias, was created in the 1950s when a French fry company envisioned a way to use up all those potato scraps. Today, tater tots are even served in gourmet restaurants. Luke Burbank talks with food blogger Dan Whelan, author of a cookbook devoted to tater tots.

CONDIMENTS: Hot sauce

Hot sauce sales are increasing faster than any other condiment. To get a taste of what people can't get enough of, the hugely popular web series "Hot Ones" features celebrities sampling some really hot foods, and at about 3 million views per episode, the series shows no signs of cooling off. But could correspondent Michelle Miller pass the hot sauce test? She decided to put her mouth where her mouth is.

BEVERAGES: Seltzer

The market for sparkling water is positively bubbling over. Serena Altschul reports.

PLASTIC: The last straw?

Millions of plastic drinking straws end up as litter, often in the oceans, which is why this summer Seattle became the largest city in America to ban plastic straws in restaurants, to be replaced with compostable or paper options. Tony Dokoupil talks with anti-straw advocates fighting the preponderance of single-use plastic in a throwaway culture, and with representatives of the food service industry in search of alternatives that will be easy for consumers to swallow.

ELIXIR: Balsamic Vinegar

It's called the "black gold" of Modena, the northern Italian city where balsamic vinegar has been produced for generations – and where some varieties take up to a hundred years to age. Seth Doane dives into the process of creating a product once used as a gift among nobility or as a wedding dowry, and is now a favorite of food connoisseurs the world over.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT TRIPTYCH: Key Lime Pie

Was the delicious dessert – so closely associated with the Florida Keys – actually invented in New York City? Nancy Giles investigates a claim Key West residents are calling blasphemy, and samples some competing varieties of Key Lime Pies.

SNACK: Pepperoni Rolls

In the 1920s, a coal miner from Calabria, Italy who resettled in West Virginia coal country, opened the Country Club Bakery in Fairmont, and introduced the pepperoni roll, a portable meal that miners really dug into. Luke Burbank explains the pepperoni pride West Virginians have for their delicious, utilitarian snack.

For more info:



PALATE: Tastemaker

As the director of Product and Process Development at the Oregon State University's Food Innovation Center, Sarah Masoni uses her uniquely-qualified taste buds as a "food designer." Lee Cowan reports on someone with most exquisite taste (buds).

SUNDAY PROFILE: Chrissy Teigen

Rita Braver goes into the kitchen with social media star and bestselling cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, and her husband, music superstar John Legend.

CUISINE: The Sioux Chef

Chef Sean Sherman, who belongs to the Oglala Lakota tribe, spent a couple of decades cooking in fancy kitchens around Minneapolis before deciding to apply what he knew to native foods. He is on a mission to celebrate and showcase native cuisine with "The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen," which won this year's James Beard Award for Best American Cookbook. Martha Teichner reports.

For more info:



SERVERS: Pizza by the deaf

Mozzeria is ranked among the top pizza places in San Francisco, and is one of the first to be entirely owned and operated by people who are deaf. Tracy Smith reports.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT TRIPTYCH: Irish Coffee

The Buena Vista Café, which opened in 1916, is a San Francisco institution. And for more than 40 years, bartender Paul Nolan has been making the same drink that made the Buena Vista famous: the Irish Coffee. He demonstrated for John Blackstone the mixture of coffee, Irish whiskey and heavy cream that has kept locals and tourists coming back again and again.

Buena Vista Café, San Francisco





COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on a favorite topic - Food

Seventy percent of Americans are overweight. Commentator Jim Gaffigan suggests that, really, 30 percent of Americans are just lagging behind the rest of the country.

jimgaffigan.com



NATURE: Turkeys



