This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 1)

Broadcasters Maury Povich and Connie Chung have been married for 37 years. CBS News

COVER STORY: Maury Povich + Connie Chung: A newsworthy love story

After 31 years hosting his talk shows famous (and infamous) for their titillating topics, 83-year-old Maury Povich has announced his retirement, with the last original episodes of "Maury" airing this September. Povich and his wife, broadcaster Connie Chung, talk with correspondent Mo Rocca about their lives on- and off-camera.

The Switchblade 600 tactical missile system contains high-precision optics and an anti-armor warhead for use against non-line-of-sight targets, such as tanks, artillery, and armored vehicles. Aerovironment

HEADLINES: Switchblade drone: How the "kamikaze" anti-tank weapon works

A one-time use unmanned aerial vehicle, the Switchblade drone is a powerful weapon that can dive bomb its targets, such as tanks and artillery nests, at a range of up to 30 miles. So far, 700 Switchblades – large and small – have been supplied to Ukraine for use against Russian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with the CEO of Switchblade manufacturer Aerovironment, Wahid Nawabi, who as a child in Afghanistan saw the effects of an invading Russian army – and the power of innovative defense technology.

Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church (left), and Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulate each other after the Orthodox Easter service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, April 24, 2022. Oleg Varov, Russian Orthodox Church Press Service via AP

HEADLINES: Putin's war creates schism in Russian Orthodox Church

Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has framed President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in holy terms: as a defense of conservative values against a morally corrupt West. Now, the war has prompted dissent within the Orthodox Christian faith. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Orthodox adherents who say the message from their church's Moscow leadership and the Kremlin's war propaganda are one and the same.

Models walk the runway showcasing the Thom Browne Ready to Wear collection, as part of Paris Fashion Week, September 29, 2019 in Paris. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

FASHION: Thom Browne: Reinterpreting fashion

According to fashion designer Thom Browne, no one thought it was a good idea when he began his own label in 2001. But today he is one of America's most successful designers, noted for his suit pants that expose men's ankles, and for Michelle Obama's 2013 Inaugural gown. Correspondent Alina Cho visits a Thom Browne fashion show in Paris, and speaks with Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic of The New York Times, about why Browne gets such attention.

It's all connected: A web of tales published by Marvel Comics since the early 1960s, involving thousands of characters, has created what author Douglas Wolk calls "the biggest story ever told." CBS News

BOOKS: Douglas Wolk, master of the Marvel Universe

The story arcs of Marvel comic books, published over the last several decades, involve thousands of characters and a half-million pages, becoming what author Douglas Wolk calls the longest continuous, self-contained work of fiction ever created. Wolk undertook analyzing this ongoing epic – the "biggest story ever told" – in his book, "All of the Marvels." He talks with correspondent Luke Burbank.

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a forehand against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the semi-finals of the women's singles at the Miami Open, at Hard Rock Stadium, March 31, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. TPN/Getty Images

SPORTS: Naomi Osaka on finding her voice

By the age of 23, Naomi Osaka – winner of four Grand Slam tennis titles – had become the highest-paid female athlete in the world, ever. And when she withdrew from the French Open last year – citing depression and anxiety – she lost none of her corporate sponsors. Instead, she opened up a much-needed conversation about mental health. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Osaka about drive, strength, vulnerability, and measuring success without a scoreboard.

Correspondent Lee Cowan with country superstar Miranda Lambert. CBS News

MUSIC: Miranda Lambert on her new album "Palomino," and singing truth

The singer-songwriter has won more Country Music Awards than any other woman – and as she shows in her latest, highly-anticipated album, "Palomino," Miranda Lambert continues to sing truth. She talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about music and marriage during a pandemic, and what she discovered about herself during very strange times.

PREVIEW: Miranda Lambert on writing sad songs: "You don't have to be tortured to be good."

COMMENTARY: Oprah Winfrey on the larger pandemic affecting U.S. health care

COVID has exposed the prevalence of racial disparities in our healthcare system, costing lives.

Watch executive producer Oprah Winfrey's special, "The Color of Care," on racial health disparities, premiering May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on The Smithsonian Channel.

OK, you figure it out: A.J. Jacobs points out to correspondent Martha Teichner the cryptic Kryptos puzzle at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. CBS News

BOOKS: A.J. Jacobs explores our puzzling addiction for puzzles

Over the last two years, bestselling author and puzzle aficionado A.J. Jacobs has allowed correspondent Martha Teichner and "Sunday Morning" cameras to follow him as he conducted research for his new book, "The Puzzler," about his quest to solve the world's most baffling puzzles – from the simple (!) Rubik's Cube and chess problems, to the legendary MIT Mystery Hunt, and a mystifying sculpture housed at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Va.

