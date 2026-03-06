This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 8)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Lee Cowan

Left: The Apple II, designed and built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak by the end of 1976, was the first mass-marketed personal computer. Right: The newly-released iPhone 17e, photographed at an Apple Store in New York City, March 4, 2026.

COVER STORY: Apple turns 50, in a world it helped create

In 1971, the origin story of Apple began with the friendship of engineering prodigy Steve Wozniak and computer enthusiast Steve Jobs. The machine they built and sold five years later would lead to what became the first trillion-dollar company. David Pogue, author of the new history "Apple: The First 50 Years," talks with Wozniak, CEO Tim Cook, design chief Jony Ive, and others about how the tech company's products and services have reshaped life, technology and culture in the 21st century.

WORLD: Iran: How we got here

WORLD: Uncertainty deepens in Iran as U.S. and Israeli attacks continue

American and Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran that killed the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting retaliatory strikes across the region, are the latest chapter in a nearly half-century stand-off between Tehran and Washington. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with New Yorker writer Robin Wright about Iran's history and ambitions, and about President Trump's next steps after launching strikes.

"Artist Painting" by Jean-François Raffaëlli (c. 1879), frames an image within Raffaëlli's painting. John G. Johnson Collection, Philadelphia Museum of Art

ARTS: "Framed": Highlighting the art that surrounds art

A current show at the Philadelphia Museum of Art puts the spotlight on a rarely-appreciated component of art: the picture frames that border it. Faith Salie explores the history of framing art, and talks with curator Tara Contractor and frame conservator Chris Ferguson about a craft bordering on exquisite.

"Framed! European Picture Frames from the Johnson Collection," at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (through April 20)

Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray and Katrina Law in the CBS series "NCIS." Sonja Flemming/CBS

TV: The secrets of success for "NCIS"

U.S.: The persistence of hunger in America

Though the Trump administration has discontinued the government's annual report on food insecurity, claiming it does nothing more than "fear monger," the problem of hunger persists. On any given day, almost 48 million Americans, including nearly 14 million children, don't get enough to eat. Lee Cowan sits down with Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the outgoing CEO of the nation's largest hunger relief organization, Feeding America, for a reality check about hunger in these United States.

Co-writers Viola Davis and James Patterson discuss their new novel, "Judge Stone." CBS News

BOOKS: Viola Davis and her latest co-star, author James Patterson

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis often writes book-length biographies for the characters she portrays on screen. And now she's written an actual book: "Judge Stone," a courtroom thriller that touches on the lightning-rod issue of abortion, co-authored with bestselling writer James Patterson. Tracy Smith talks with Davis and Patterson about their collaboration, and how Davis' childhood ambition to be a writer fueled this latest chapter in her life.

BOOKS: Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein talks Wall Street crises, past and future

In his new memoir, "Streetwise," Lloyd Blankfein, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs, writes about a life that stretched from the projects of New York City to the pinnacle of Wall Street. He talks with Jo Ling Kent about his unlikely rise to the top of the C-Suite; and about accountability for the "calamitous" 2007-2008 financial crisis, as well as the prospects of new economic turmoil.

