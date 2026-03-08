"NCIS": Body of work The CBS procedural "NCIS," now in its 23rd season, is marking its 500th episode tracking agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. But the story of how the series became the world's most-watched TV show is filled with as many twists and turns as an NCIS case itself. Luke Burbank talks with cast members Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law, Sean Murray, Diona Reasonover and Wilmer Valderrama and longtime showrunner Steve Binder about the secret to the franchise's remarkable longevity.