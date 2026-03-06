Book excerpt: "Judge Stone" by Viola Davis & James Patterson

Little, Brown & Co.

Bestselling author James Patterson has collaborated with other bold-faced names to pen original thrillers, from President Bill Clinton ("The First Gentleman") to singer Dolly Parton ("Run, Rose, Run"). Now he's teamed up with Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis for "Judge Stone" (to be published March 9 by Little, Brown), a courtroom drama that touches on the lightning-rod issue of abortion.

"Judge Stone" by Viola Davis & James Patterson

The door to Judge Stone's chambers opened, and the court bailiff called, "All rise! Circuit Court of Bullock County, Alabama, is in session, Judge Stone presiding."

As Bria pushed back her chair and stood up next to her defense attorney, Benjamin Meyers, she slipped her hands into the pockets of her skirt.

Judge Stone took the bench, carrying a small wicker basket with her. She set it beside her laptop. "Be seated," the judge said.

Bria sat down and put her hands in her lap.

Judge Stone turned to the fourteen people in the jury box.

"Good morning! Hope y'all are rested. Are the accommodations okay? Everyone have enough hot water? Beds pretty comfortable?" The jurors nodded — without enthusiasm. They weren't being lodged in luxury accommodations.

The judge launched into a recitation of the jury's obligations. Meyers bent his head and murmured to Bria. "Put your hands out where the jurors can see them."

Her arm jerked, as if he'd startled her. She bent her head toward his to whisper, "What if they notice the red ink?"

"They have to see your hands. Don't want to leave an impression that you're hiding something."

She didn't counter his advice. Bria knew he was the expert about the courtroom. With a swift move, her hands appeared on the table, folded, as if in prayer.

Judge Stone wrapped up her jury instructions. Bria watched the judge rise from the bench with the wicker basket, descend the steps, and walk over to the jury box.

"I have a tradition in jury trials. As long as I've been on the bench, I like to have a hard candy while I'm listening to the court proceedings. I think it helps me pay attention. Stay focused. Plus, I like candy. Always have, since I was a kid. And if I get to have it, my jury does, too."

Bria tried to smooth the fabric of her sleeve while the judge commanded the jury's attention.

The judge held up a red-and-white-striped peppermint for the jurors to see. "They're individually wrapped. We're not sharing germs, just sharing hard candies! Don't worry about me doing anything that will make my jurors get sick. You're important to me. No way I'd risk your health."

Bria could tell that the jury was relaxing. And she'd begun to ease up, too. Her hands weren't so tense, the tendons were less prominent. Ben glanced over at Bria. When he caught her eye, she gave him a slight smile.

He scribbled a note on his yellow legal pad. Judge is warming them up. A laughing jury is good for the defense.

That made sense to Bria. Sending people to prison was a serious business. No joking around about that.





From "Judge Stone" by Viola Davis and James Patterson. Copyright © 2026 by James Patterson and Viola Davis. Reprinted by permission of Little, Brown and Company, a division of Hachette Book Group. All rights reserved.

