Apple: The first 50 years In 1971, the origin story of Apple began with the friendship of engineering prodigy Steve Wozniak and computer enthusiast Steve Jobs. The machine they built and sold five years later would lead to what became the first trillion-dollar company. David Pogue, author of the new history "Apple: The First 50 Years," talks with Wozniak, CEO Tim Cook, and others about the vision of Steve Jobs, and how the company's products and services have reshaped life, technology and culture in the 21st century.