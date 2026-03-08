Watch CBS News

How Trump and Netanyahu launched attacks on Iran

Last June, President Donald Trump announced U.S. strikes on Iran had "completely and totally obliterated" key facilities of that country's nuclear program. Now, Trump has attacked Iranian territory again, in conjunction with strikes ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with retired general and CBS News contributor Frank McKenzie about Washington's escalating war with Tehran.
