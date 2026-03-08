Viola Davis and her latest co-star, author James Patterson Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis often writes book-length biographies for the characters she portrays on screen. And now she's written an actual book: "Judge Stone," a courtroom thriller that touches on the lightning-rod issue of abortion, co-authored with bestselling writer James Patterson. Tracy Smith talks with Davis and Patterson about their collaboration, and how Davis' childhood ambition to be a writer fueled this latest chapter in her life.