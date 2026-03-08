The persistence of hunger in America Though the Trump administration has discontinued the government's annual report on food insecurity, claiming it does nothing more than "fear monger," the problem of hunger persists. On any given day, almost 48 million Americans, including nearly 14 million children, don't get enough to eat. Lee Cowan sits down with Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the outgoing CEO of the nation's largest hunger relief organization, Feeding America, for a reality check about hunger in these United States.