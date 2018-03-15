This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 18)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

Sunday, March 18: "Mind Matters"

Jane Pauley hosts a special broadcast devoted to features about the mysteries of the brain.



COVER STORY: A stroke of genius

"Genius" is a word that gets tossed around a lot these days. Author Walter Isaacson, who has written bestselling biographies of Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin and Steve Jobs, says smart people are a dime a dozen, but being a genius means you must be creative, imaginative, and possess uncontainable curiosity. Mo Rocca reports.

PASSAGE: Stephen Hawking

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the life of the acclaimed theoretical physicist an author of "A Brief History of Time," who died this week at 76.

CBS News

ART: A brush with madness

Vincent Van Gogh is just one of scores of artists, writers, musicians and other creative people who are known or believed to have suffered from mental illness. What goes on in the brain that might create a relationship between mania and creativity? Rita Braver reports.

TRIPTYCH: Savants

In a series of three vignettes, Susan Spencer introduces us to three remarkable people.

SAVANTS TRIPTYCH #1: The sculptor savant

A childhood injury left Alonzo Clemons with severe brain damage. He can't read or write or do math. And yet, as naturally as the rest of us breathe, Clemons can sculpt, all with his bare hands.

For more info:



ESP: The Sixth Sense

Is extra-sensory perception real? Can our minds see thing beyond the physical? Erin Moriarty reports.



MEMORY: Mind games

Nancy Giles talks with some mental athletes preparing for the USA Memory Championship, the finals of which will be held at MIT this summer. Think of it as the Olympics for your brain. Their mental gymnastics are helping us better understand how memory works.

SAVANTS TRIPTYCH #2: The calendar savant

George Widener is a calendar savant. Give him a year and a date, and he'll produce the day of the week with astonishing accuracy. Susan Spencer reports.

ANIMALS: The non-human brain

What goes on in an animal's mind? A neuroscientist at Emory University believed he might find out by placing animals in an MRI scanner, and analyzing how their brains respond to different stimulations. Martha Teichner checked out his findings, and the research of other scientists studying the complexities of animal brains.

For more info:



DRUGS: Altered states

Faith Salie reports on how LSD and "magic mushrooms" are being studied for their ability to help some patients conquer anxiety and depression without the psychedelia long associated with mind-altering drugs.



SUNDAY PROFILE: Glenn Close

Tracy Smith talks with the three-time Tony Award-winning actress about her efforts to destigmatize mental illness, which has affected members of her family.



SAVANTS TRIPTYCH #3: The painter savant

For the last six years Ione Kuhner has gradually lost her grasp on much of daily life due to early-onset Alzheimer's.

But amazingly she's also started painting … something the former dental assistant had never thought about doing before her illness. Susan Spencer reports.



THE BRAIN: Handiwork

Researchers think activities that occupy our hands -- folding laundry, yardwork -- are actually making our brains happier. Tony Dokoupil tests out the theory.



