Live

Watch CBSN Live

Is curiosity a mark of true genius?

In this web exclusive, Mo Rocca talks with bestselling author Walter Isaacson, whose biographies of such figures as Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein and Steve Jobs have given him particular insight into what makes a genius.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.