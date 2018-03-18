Calendar: Week of March 19

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, the trial begins in the Justice Department's effort to stop AT&T's $85 billion bid for Time Warner.



Tuesday sees the Vernal Equinox, the first day of Spring (at least!).



To watch The Gandharvas perform "First Day of Spring" click on the video player below.

Or listen to Noah and the Whale's take on the Equinox, with "The First Days of Spring":



On Wednesday the Daytime Emmy Award nominations will be announced live on "The Talk," right here on CBS.



Daytime Emmy Award nominations, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences; awards to be presented Sunday, April 29, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, Calif.





Thursday is "Star Trek" star William Shatner's 87th birthday. It's also the date in 2233 when his character, Captain James T. Kirk, supposedly will be born.





Friday is National Puppy Day, a day for celebrating young pups -- AND for encouraging dog adoption.





And Saturday's the day for the March For Our Lives protest in Washington and other cities, organized by students across the country in response to the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting.