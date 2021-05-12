Live

Jennifer Doudna on the curiosity of a child

In this web exclusive, biochemist Jennifer Doudna talks with Mo Rocca about how her childhood curiosity was nourished - by books and by the natural world around her growing up in Hawaii - and how it inspired her career choice.
