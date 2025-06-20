This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 22)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell with Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. CBS News

COVER STORY: Sen. Lisa Murkowski on life as a moderate in Washington

In a polarized Washington, Alaska's senior senator, Lisa Murkowski, is a moderate in a Republican Party dominated by President Trump, and in a Congress that is, she says, willing to cede ground to the executive. She writes about her political challenges in a new memoir, "Far from Home," and talks with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell about giving a new definition to the term "independent."

The lobby of the Waldorf Astoria, which has reopened following a multi-year restoration effort. Noë & Associates/The Boundary

U.S.: The Waldorf Astoria, a hotel that defined hospitality, is reborn

For nearly a century, New York City's Waldorf Astoria set the standard for luxury hotels. Now, after seven years, an army of artisans has brought the Art Deco beauty back to life. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King takes a tour, as a grand hotel begins a new chapter.

HEALTH: Kidney dialysis

"48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports

ALMANAC: June 22

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger ("The White Lotus"), with correspondent Lee Cowan. CBS News

TV: Patrick Schwarzenegger on his breakout "White Lotus" role

His mother is a member of the Kennedy clan; his father was the Terminator. Now, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is a standout in the HBO Max series "The White Lotus," playing the sex-obsessed scion of a wealthy family on vacation in Thailand. He talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about how he chose to pursue a career while carrying the weight of a famous Hollywood name.

To watch a trailer for Season 3 of "The White Lotus," click on the video player below:

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

An unusual addition to a historic cityscape courtesy of artist Jason Jones. Jason Jones

ARTS: Jason Jones' altered thrift store art

Jason Jones is one of several artists who has found inspiration from an unlikely source: second-hand paintings found in thrift stores, which are altered with robots, Muppets, and other helpful additions. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Jones about his modifications of found art, from embellishing religious themes with fast food, to spotting Sasquatch in the most unlikely places.

The Doors (from left, Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Robbie Krieger and John Densmore) pose for a portrait in Los Angeles, c. 1966. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

MUSIC: "Break on Through": How the Doors began

Sixty years ago, a new band came together in Venice, Calif., and lit the music world on fire. The Doors, an improvisational group comprised of poet Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek on keyboards, Robby Krieger on guitar, and John Densmore on drums, are being celebrated with a new book, "Night Divides the Day: The Doors Anthology." Correspondent Anthony Mason talks with Densmore and Krieger (the last surviving members of the group), and takes a tour of where it all started for the Doors.

ARTS: Schooling the stars

For more than 100 years, New York's Professional Children's School has provided an education for young people already engaged in careers in the arts or athletics. Their alumni include ballet star Tiler Peck, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and actors Rita Moreno, Scarlett Johannson, and Macaulay and Kieran Culkin. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks to Peck; with Head of School James Dawson; and with some current students who are splitting time between schoolwork and the stage.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Lucie Arnaz on her parents, Lucy & Desi (YouTube Video)

In this web exclusive, actress and singer Lucie Arnaz talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about growing up the daughter of comedy legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz; her father's experience as a Cuban refugee and as a television pioneer, as documented in Todd Purdum's new biography, "Desi Arnaz: The Man Who Invented Television"; her parents' marriage and divorce; and her own parenting challenges.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Juneteenth: America's second Independence Day (YouTube Video)

On June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, Union Gen. Gordon Granger announced in Galveston that all enslaved people in Texas were now free. The day would become commemorated as Juneteenth, but for the now-free African Americans, the future was uncertain. CBS News' Mark Whitaker takes a personal journey to Jewett, Texas, where his great-grandfather became a free man, and meets with relatives for whom Juneteenth has taken on a special meaning. (Originally broadcast June 19, 2022.)

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The infamous 1916 shark attacks that inspired "Jaws" (YouTube Video)

The scariest word at any beach has to be the warning: SHARK! Attacks by the sea predator are rare, nonetheless create concern for beachgoers. Anna Werner looks back at a fateful string of shark encounters a hundred years ago that stirred the public imagination. (Originally broadcast June 12, 2016.)

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Leonard Lauder on Estée Lauder, mother and icon (YouTube Video)

Leonard Lauder, chairman emeritus and former CEO of the global beauty behemoth Estée Lauder Companies, died Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the age of 92. In 2020 he spoke with "Sunday Morning" correspondent Alina Cho about his memoir, "The Company I Keep," and about his mother, Estée Lauder, a woman who founded a cosmetics empire in her kitchen.

