Sen. Lisa Murkowski on life as a moderate in Washington In a polarized Washington, Alaska's senior senator, Lisa Murkowski, is a moderate in a Republican Party dominated by President Trump, and in a Congress that is, she says, willing to cede ground to the executive. She writes about her political challenges in a new memoir, "Far from Home," and talks with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell about giving a new definition to the term "independent."