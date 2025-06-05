In letters penned from prison, in phone interviews and on a website he created, Obua shared with CBS News his grievances, discussed the Luigi Mangione case in New York, and offered hints to the underpinnings of an alleged act that landed him in jail, where he is awaiting trial on attempted murder charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors in Vigo County, Indiana, said they consider the crime abhorrent -- and a source of continued pain for the physician who was shot. CBS News is not naming the victim. Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said his office determined the victim "had never done anything to justify having violence brought against him." Modesitt voiced a broader concern about what he said he fears is a growing wave of disturbing vigilante violence that has no place in a civilized society.

"These cases that we read about in the news or watch on TV about the news -- there's no excuse for this," Modesitt said. "Go out and protest. Write your congressman ... file a complaint with the attorney general's office in your state, things like that. But no, there's never any justification to go try to murder someone."

Tom Mueller, the author of "How to Make a Killing: Blood, Death and Dollars in American Medicine," spent more than five years studying the dialysis industry. He says the incident conjures many of the same complex swirl of emotions that Americans expressed after the UnitedHealthcare shooting. There is a visceral disgust for violence used to make a statement, he said. And there is long-running dismay about the shortcomings of America's health care system, which may be costing lives. That includes, he said, a rise of for-profit dialysis clinics and their impact on quality of care for those confronting end-stage kidney disease.

"Unless we can talk about systemic harm done by the medical profession, the insurance profession, against patients ... we're not gonna get anywhere," Mueller said.

Mueller may be uniquely positioned to weigh in on both the crime and the issue that may have been underlying it. For months before the shooting, he told CBS News that he and Obua had been corresponding by email about his book. In those emails, which he described to CBS News, he says Obua never gave any indication he was spiraling towards violence. Mueller only learned of the shooting later, during an interview with CBS News.

"I nearly fell off my chair when I heard," Mueller said. "My sense is that [his] level of desperation just must have found an outlet in a violent act."