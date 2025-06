"Break on Through": How The Doors began Sixty years ago, a new band came together in Venice, Calif., and lit the music world on fire. The Doors, an improvisational group comprised of poet Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek on keyboards, Robby Krieger on guitar, and John Densmore on drums, are being celebrated with a new book, "Night Divides the Day: The Doors Anthology." Correspondent Anthony Mason talks with Densmore and Krieger (the last surviving members of the group), and takes a tour of where it all started for The Doors.