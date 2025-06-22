Kidney dialysis industry accused of maximizing profits over patients The great majority of patients requiring kidney dialysis in the U.S. are treated in outpatient clinics almost all run by for-profit corporations which, critics say, prioritize company profits over patients' needs. According to Tom Mueller, author of "How to Make a Killing," patients on dialysis in America die one to two times faster than in any other developed country. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty examines the serious concerns about the dialysis industry, where a CBS News investigation has found one-third of all dialysis clinics failed to meet federal performance standards this year. The companies deny these allegations, and say patient care and safety are their primary concerns.