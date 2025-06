Extended interview: Patrick Schwarzenegger In this web exclusive, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, whose breakout role was playing the sex-obsessed scion of a wealthy family on vacation in Thailand in HBO's "The White Lotus," talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about growing up on the set of Arnold Schwarzenegger's films; his "kind of creepy, but funny" audition for "White Lotus"; his father's reaction to his performance; and why he feels he's avoided the pitfalls of growing up the child of famous parents.