This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 2)

COVER STORY: Trump trial

CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.



ALMANAC: June 2

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Ricky Ubeda in "Illinoise," a new musical inspired by the Sufjan Stevens album. Matthew Murphy

STAGE: "Illinoise" and the origin of an unlikely Broadway musical

The new Broadway show "Illinoise" is a choreographed indie-rock musical with no dialogue, based on Sufjan Stevens' 2005 concept album. It's received four Tony Award nominations, including best musical. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with choreographer Justin Peck, playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury, and musician Shara Nova about the show, an ode to the origins of storytelling and theatre-making.

CBS News

BOOKS: How James Patterson completed Michael Crichton's "Eruption"

Writer Michael Crichton, whose blockbuster novels, films and TV series included "Jurassic Park" and "ER," died in 2008, leaving behind an unfinished thriller about a volcanic eruption that imperils all life on Earth. Bestselling author James Patterson was tasked with completing Crichton's book, and now, 16 years later, "Eruption" is finally being unleashed in bookstores. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Patterson, and with Michael's widow, Sherri Alexander Crichton, about bringing back the voice of a master storyteller.

"Eruption" by Michael Crichton and James Patterson (Little, Brown & Co.), in Hardcover, Large Print, eBook and Audio formats, available June 3 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org

michaelcrichton.com

jamespatterson.com





PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



U.S.: Homeless

Correspondent John Blackstone reports.

POLITICS: Reality, as Trump supporters see it

Former President Donald Trump's critics have been vocal about what a potential Trump election victory in November might mean for the country. In a visit to a campaign rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Trump supporters to find out what they believe would be the consequences of another Trump election loss.

Correspondent Anthony Mason with singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper. CBS News

MUSIC: Cyndi Lauper: Showing her true colors

Cyndi Lauper was a pop music dynamo and MTV-favorite singer who later won a Tony Award for her songs for the stage musical "Kinky Boots." But she wanted more than to just have fun. The subject of a new documentary on Paramount+ called "Let the Canary Sing," Lauper talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about how music made her tumultuous home life better; how she had to be convinced about her breakout record, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun"; and about criticism that she was, in the words of producer Quincy Jones, a "problem."

To watch a trailer for "Let the Canary Sing" click on the video player below:

Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky. CBS News

SPORTS: Swimmer Katie Ledecky on the Chinese doping scandal and the Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky won her first Olympic gold at age 15, and today has more individual Olympic gold medals than any woman swimmer in history. As she gears up for the Paris Olympics next month, Ledecky talks with correspondent Elaine Quijano about reexamining the results of the 2021 Tokyo Games after news that Chinese swimmers had tested positive for a banned substance just months before the competition. She also talks about her preparations for the Paris Games, the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and beyond.

COMMENTARY: Douglas Brinkley on Trump

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

THE BOOK REPORT: Reviews from Washington Post critic Ron Charles

GALLERY: D-Day - When the Allies turned the tide

June 6, 1944 marked one of the world's most gut-wrenching and consequential battles. Nearly 160,000 American, British, Canadian and French troops participated in the invasion of northwest France, known as Operation Overlord.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Richard Sherman (YouTube Video)

Richard Sherman, half of the Sherman Brothers songwriting duo who penned Disney classics like "It's a Small World" and music for "Mary Poppins," died Saturday, May 25, 2024 at the age of 95. In this October 20, 2013 "Sunday Morning" report, Nancy Giles sat down at the piano with Robert Sherman for a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious trip down memory lane, complete with earworms.

