6/2: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Robert Costa looks at the fallout of Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony charges. Plus: Ted Koppel visits a campaign rally in Pennsylvania to speak with Trump supporters; Tracy Smith finds out how an unfinished Michael Crichton thriller was completed, nearly 16 years after Crichton's death, by James Patterson; Anthony Mason visits with singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper; Elaine Quijano sits down with Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky; John Blackstone examines a Supreme Court case that could affect homeless people across the country; and Kelefa Sanneh goes behind the scenes of the Tony-nominated musical "Illinoise."