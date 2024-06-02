Katie Ledecky on sports doping and the Paris Olympics Katie Ledecky won her first Olympic gold at age 15, and today has more individual Olympic gold medals than any woman swimmer in history. As she gears up for the Paris Olympics this summer, Ledecky talks with correspondent Elaine Quijano about reexamining the results of the 2021 Tokyo Games after news that Chinese swimmers had tested positive for a banned substance just months before the competition. She also talks about her preparations for the Paris Games, the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and beyond.