The Supreme Court to rule on laws impacting the homeless In 2018 many Western officials were outraged by a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision that said Boise, Idaho's ban on camping outdoors – aimed at deterring homeless people from sleeping on the streets – was "cruel and unusual punishment" prohibited by the 8th Amendment of the Constitution. Now, the city of Grants Pass, Oregon, has challenged that argument before the Supreme Court, and what the Court decides will impact how all cities and counties across the country can handle the unhoused. Correspondent John Blackstone reports.