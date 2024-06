Reality, as Trump supporters see it Former President Donald Trump's critics have been vocal about what a potential Trump election victory in November might mean for the country. In a visit to a campaign rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Trump supporters to find out what they believe would be the consequences of another Trump election loss. He also visits the battlefield at Gettysburg, where a "war on memory" continues to be waged.