This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 12)

Host: Jane Pauley.

COVER STORY: Watergate at 50: The political scandal that changed Washington

Fifty years after the break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at Washington's Watergate complex, we are still piecing together the story of a crime, and a coverup, that brought down a presidency. CBS News' Robert Costa talks with journalist Garrett Graff, author of "Watergate: A New History," about what we are still learning of a political tragedy, and in what ways the unfolding scandal has shaped Washington today.

For more info:

The flagmakers at Annin estimate they make approximately 50,000 flags a day, two-thirds of which are the Stars and Stripes. CBS News

FLAG DAY: A grand old flag maker

Since 1847, Annin and Company has been the oldest and biggest flag manufacturer in the U.S., churning out tens of thousands of Star-Spangled Banners a day. "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

Author Ibram X. Kendi, whose latest book is "How to Raise an Antiracist." CBS News

BOOKS: Ibram X. Kendi on the importance of being antiracist

The professor and author of the bestselling "How to Be an Antiracist," Ibram X. Kendi, talks with correspondent Nancy Giles about confronting the dangers of racism; protecting young people from harmful ideas; and the parenting values behind his new books, "How to Raise an Antiracist" and the children's picture book, "Goodnight Racism."

For more info:



TV: Creating "Evil," with laughs

Having created two hit series, "The Good Wife" and its spinoff, "The Good Fight," married producers Robert and Michelle King have come up with something more sinister: the critically-acclaimed "Evil," featuring scary stories laced with absurdity and humor about the presence of evil in mundane settings. The Kings talk with correspondent Serena Altschul about their religious backgrounds, and about creating a show described as a cross between "The X Files" and "Ghostbusters."

For more info:

"Evil" on Paramount+; New season debuts June 12



PASSAGE: In memoriam



MSNBC journalist Katy Tur and "Sunday Morning" correspondent Tracy Smith, aloft. CBS News

BOOKS: Katy Tur writes "Rough Draft" of her family story

As a child, broadcaster Katy Tur would often fly in her parents' helicopter while her mom and pilot dad helped report news from above Los Angeles. But she says life with her demanding father was often given to fits of rage. As she writes in her new memoir, "Rough Draft," Tur tells the story of her parents, and about a dramatic change that came as a shock to her. Correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

PREVIEW: Katy Tur talks about her "unique and interesting" childhood, growing up in the media

For more info:



Hartman: Play by play



Actor, writer and cowboy (though not in that order) Taylor Sheridan, creator of the western series "Yellowstone," with correspondent Lee Cowan. CBS News

TV: Taylor Sheridan on the story behind "Yellowstone"

Called one of the most important western writers in decades, Taylor Sheridan created the hit TV series "Yellowstone" and its prequel, "1883" (along with the prequel's upcoming sequel, "1932"). Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Sheridan (who is as cowboy as they come), and with "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner, about a return of the drama of the west.

For more info:

An installation view of the exhibition "Joan Mitchell" at the Baltimore Museum of Art. CBS News

ART: The intense life of abstract expressionist Joan Mitchell

During her lifetime artist Joan Mitchell (1925–1992) wasn't as celebrated as her male peers. But as evidenced in a new exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Art, the abstract expressionist created startlingly colorful and lyrical works that reflect the intensity of a life lived on her own terms. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.

For more info:

CBS News' John Dickerson with Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) CBS News

POLITICS: Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock: The preacher and the politician

The Georgia Democrat, who is both pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and a U.S. Senator in Washington, talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about the lessons learned from his father; using politics as a tool for progressive change; and how – facing reelection this fall – he seeks to convince Georgians to continue to have faith.

For more info:



THIS AND THAT: News from "Sunday Morning"



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

LeVar Burton appears in "Butterfly in the Sky," a documentary about the landmark children's TV program about books, "Reading Rainbow." Tony Hardmon

MOVIES: 2022 Tribeca Festival: Highlights to watch in theaters or at home

More than 100 fiction and non-fiction features will unspool at the New York City festival, with many available for home viewing through June 26 via the Tribeca At Home platform. Check out some choice picks.

For more info:

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Comedian Michael Che and Lincoln's coat (Video)

Tony Dokoupil sits down with comedian Michael Che to talk about "Saturday Night Live" and his love for stand-up comedy. Also, Faith Salie heads to the Metropolitan Museum of Art to view the coat President Lincoln wore when he was assassinated.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!