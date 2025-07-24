This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 27)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Tracy Smith

The 1939 classic "The Wizard of Oz" has been adapted to an immersive projection within the Las Vegas Sphere, expanding the scope of the original film shot at MGM's studios, to fill the venue's 160,000 sq. ft. screen. MGM/Warner; Sphere Entertainment Group, CBS News

COVER STORY: A "Wizard of Oz" the way you've never seen it before

This "Wizard of Oz" isn't in Kansas anymore. In fact, it's in Las Vegas, where Sphere is presenting the Judy Garland classic as you've never seen it – a 16K immersive experience on a screen larger than four football fields, with tornado effects, and artists and AI expanding the visions of Emerald City. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz offers us a glimpse behind the curtain.

ALMANAC: July 27

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

The installation "Collection View: Louise Nevelson," currently at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. © 2025 Estate of Louise Nevelson/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Photograph by Ron Amstutz

ARTS: The iconic sculptures of Louise Nevelson

It took the art world decades to recognize Louise Nevelson (1899-1988), but her monochromatic and immersive sculptures, often incorporating found objects, verged on the monumental. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Nevelson's granddaughter about the artist's impact, and visits exhibitions of Nevelson sculptures in New York City and Columbus, Ohio.

THESE UNITED STATES: Coney Island

When the Switchback Railway debuted at New York's Coney Island in 1884, it signaled the arrival of the amusement park. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the origin and evolution of an American institution.

Actress and director Kristin Scott Thomas. CBS News

MOVIES: Kristin Scott Thomas on the pain behind "My Mother's Wedding"

Kristin Scott Thomas, the Oscar-nominated star of "The English Patient" and "Slow Horses," has directed and co-written her first film: the heartfelt "My Mother's Wedding," about three daughters who come together to attend their mom's third nuptials. She talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about writing built on childhood losses. She also discusses overcoming shyness, and making her film debut in Prince's own directing debut, "Under the Cherry Moon."

To watch a trailer for "My Mother's Wedding" click on the video player below:

Ozzy Ozbourne at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Friday, August 3, 2012. CBS News/Jake Barlow

PASSAGE: Remembering Ozzy Osbourne

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the life and career of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, who also became a reality TV star with his family on "The Osbournes."

Musician Michael Feinstein. CBS News

MUSIC: Michael Feinstein on passing his love of great songs to the next generation

Michael Feinstein's love for the Great American Songbook goes far beyond standards written by Gershwin or Porter. He talks with correspondent David Pogue about his musical roots, and the artists of today whose work, he says, add to the Great American Songbook. He also talks about creating the Great American Songbook Foundation, which aims to preserve the cultural legacy of American popular music.

Johnny Carson hosted "The Tonight Show" for 30 years, becoming the king of late-night TV. Carson Productions

TV: The hidden side of Johnny Carson

As host of "The Tonight Show" for 30 years, Johnny Carson was the king of late-night TV – the pre-eminent Hollywood talent broker, monologist, and national taste-maker. But the public rarely saw the private side of the man who helped tuck tens of millions of Americans into bed each night. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Mike Thomas (co-author, with Bill Zehme, of "Carson the Magnificent") about the late-night host's enduring impact and private difficulties; comedians Robert Klein and George Wallace, who describe a "Tonight Show" appearance as comedy's Mt. Everest; and actress Dyan Cannon, who says of Carson, "There was nobody as big a star." (Originally aired March 2, 2025.)

READ AN EXCERPT: "Carson the Magnificent"

U.S.: False positives

Erin Moriarty reports.

This report is published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system.

