From the archives: Jazz musicians Chuck Mangione and Gap Mangione Two-time Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter and flugelhorn player Chuck Mangione, known for his hit "Feels So Good," died Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at age 84. In this "Sunday Morning" story that aired Feb. 15, 1987, correspondent Billy Taylor profiled Chuck and his brother, jazz pianist Gap Mangione, about their early partnership as The Jazz Brothers. The two went their separate ways but, 23 years later, regrouped for a series of reunion concerts.