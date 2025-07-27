Kristin Scott Thomas on the pain behind "My Mother's Wedding" Kristin Scott Thomas, the Oscar-nominated star of "The English Patient" and "Slow Horses," has directed and co-written her first film: the heartfelt "My Mother's Wedding," about three daughters who come together to attend their mom's third nuptials. She talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about writing built on childhood losses. She also discusses overcoming shyness, and making her film debut in Prince's own directing debut, "Under the Cherry Moon."