"The Wizard of Oz" as you've never seen it before This "Wizard of Oz" isn't in Kansas anymore. In fact, it's in Las Vegas, where Sphere is presenting the Judy Garland classic as you've never seen it – a 16K immersive experience on a screen larger than four football fields, with tornado effects, and artists and AI expanding the visions of Emerald City. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz offers us a glimpse behind the curtain, and talks with Garland's daughter, singer Lorna Luft, about what she thinks her mother's reaction would have been.