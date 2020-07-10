This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 12)

Guest host: Lee Cowan.
COVER STORY: Building bridges to combat COVID-19 in communities of color
According to the CDC, people with chronic diseases, such as obesity, hypertension and type-2 diabetes, are a staggering 12 times more likely to die from the coronavirus – and Black Americans have a higher prevalence of many of these conditions. In Baltimore, medical staff from Johns Hopkins are joining forces with "trusted messengers" – including faith leaders from a historic local mosque – to address obstacles to improved health outcomes for the Black community. Allison Aubrey, of National Public Radio, reports.
For more info:
- Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Dr. Sherita Hill Golden, Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Mosque Masjid Ul-Haqq, West Baltimore, Md. (Baltimore Heritage)
CORONAVIRUS: The importance of face masks
Dr. Jon LaPook on how wearing a mask can help prevent an infected person with no symptoms from transmitting the coronavirus to others.
HOME: Martha Stewart on the art of gardening
Gardens are not random; they are planned. Martha Stewart discusses the inspirations for, and benefits from, creating a beautiful, subtle and colorful garden.
For more info:
- Gardening at marthastewart.com
- The new series "Martha Knows Best" premieres on HGTV Friday, July 31
- Martha Stewart at amazon.com
POSTCARD FROM ITALY: When NOT in Rome…
In 2019, more than 5.5 million Americans visited Italy, spending nearly $3 billion. But one travel industry group predicts this year may be the worst for tourism in decades – and last week the European Union extended its ban on American travelers. Seth Doane reports on how businesses in Rome have suffered not just from the pandemic, but from the economic fallout due to a dearth of visitors.
For more info:
- Scooteroma, Rome
- Casa Manco Pizzeria, Rome
- Torce Gelateria, Rome
- Street artist Solo
- Street artist Diamond
- European Travel Commission
TELEVISION: Melissa Gilbert on life lessons learned from "Little House on the Prairie"
The actress who starred as Laura Ingalls in the long-running TV series talks with correspondent Mo Rocca at her "little house in the Catskills," about how the Michael Landon-produced show which examined themes of home, family, faith and community resonates today.
For more info:
- Follow Melissa Gilbert on Twitter and Instagram
- Gilbert & Busfield's Podcast
- Watch "Little House on the Prairie" on Amazon Prime, iTunes and Vudu
FOOD: "Rebel chef" Dominique Crenn
Dominique Crenn is the first woman in America to receive the culinary world's highest honor – three Michelin stars – for the San Francisco restaurant that bears her name, Atelier Crenn. "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker reports on her recipe for success.
For more info:
- Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
- "Rebel Chef: In Search of What Matters" by Dominique Crenn, with Emma Brockes (Penguin), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon
HARTMAN: Encounter
TELEVISION: Trevor Noah
When the pandemic shut down his studio, Trevor Noah took "The Daily Show" online, and for the stand-up comic it's become a stand-out moment. Jim Axelrod reports.
For more info:
- "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)
PASSAGE: TBD
NEIGHBORHOODS: Rebuilding caring communities
In Shreveport, La., thanks to the vision of Mack McCarter, residents in rich and poor areas are extending themselves to their neighbors, forging bonds in communities that that have torn down by bigotry, segregation and poverty. McCarter's faith-based organization, Community Renewal International, has been making friends out of strangers for more than 25 years. Lee Cowan reports on the evidence that an outstretched hand can work wonders.
For more info:
MILEPOST: TBD
COMMENTARY: Theodore Roosevelt's great-grandson: Remove the statue
Mark Roosevelt says a memorial that depicts a Native American and an African in subordinate roles to the 26th president should be taken down.
For more info
- Mark Roosevelt, president, St. John's College, Santa Fe, N.M.
- President Theodore Roosevelt (whitehouse.gov)
NATURE: The Everglades in Florida
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
MOVIES: 10 essential film scores by Ennio Morricone
Music by the Italian composer, who died Monday at age 91, has left an indelible imprint on many genres, from spaghetti westerns and gangster dramas to historic epics and horror. Listen to audio excerpts from some of his greatest scores.
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city
"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET, and is simulcast on CBS All Access beginning at 9 a.m. ET.
Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.
Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.
You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!
COVER STORY: Building bridges to combat COVID-19 in communities of color
According to the CDC, people with chronic diseases, such as obesity, hypertension and type-2 diabetes, are a staggering 12 times more likely to die from the coronavirus – and Black Americans have a higher prevalence of many of these conditions. In Baltimore, medical staff from Johns Hopkins are joining forces with "trusted messengers" – including faith leaders from a historic local mosque – to address obstacles to improved health outcomes for the Black community. Allison Aubrey, of National Public Radio, reports.
For more info:
Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, Johns Hopkins Medicine
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/profiles/results/directory/profile/4626291/panagis-galiatsatos
Dr. Sherita Hill Golden, Johns Hopkins Medicine
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/profiles/results/directory/profile/0007608/sherita-golden
Mosque Masjid Ul-Haqq, West Baltimore, Md. (Baltimore Heritage)
http://places.baltimoreheritage.org/masjid-ul-haqq/
CORONAVIRUS: The importance of face masks
Dr. Jon LaPook on how wearing a mask can help prevent an infected person with no symptoms from transmitting the coronavirus to others.
HOME: Martha Stewart on the art of gardening
Gardens are not random; they are planned. Martha Stewart discusses the inspirations for, and benefits from, creating a beautiful, subtle and colorful garden.
For more info:
Gardening at marthastewart.com
https://www.marthastewart.com/1504574/gardening
POSTCARD FROM ITALY: When NOT in Rome…
In 2019, more than 5.5 million Americans visited Italy, spending nearly $3 billion. But one travel industry group predicts this year may be the worst for tourism in decades – and last week the European Union extended its ban on American travelers. Seth Doane reports on how businesses in Rome have suffered not just from the pandemic, but from the economic fallout due to a dearth of visitors.
For more info:
Scooteroma, Rome
Casa Manco Pizzeria, Rome
Street artist Solo
https://www.facebook.com/h4solo/
Street artist Diamond
European Travel Commission
TELEVISION: Melissa Gilbert on life lessons learned from "Little House on the Prairie"
The actress who starred as Laura Ingalls in the long-running TV series talks with correspondent Mo Rocca from her "little house in the Catskills," about how the Michael Landon-produced show about home, family, faith and community resonates today.
For more info:
Follow Melissa Gilbert on Twitter and Instagram
https://twitter.com/MEGBusfield
https://www.instagram.com/melissaellengilbertbusfield/?hl=en
Gilbert & Busfield's Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gilbert-and-busfields-podcast/id848357683
Watch "Little House on the Prairie" on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Vudu
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00J8CGCYO?tag=deciderrg-20
https://itunes.apple.com/us/tv-season/id819780847?i=819983527
https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/details/title/527045
FOOD: "Rebel chef" Dominique Crenn
Dominique Crenn is the first woman in America to receive the culinary world's highest honor – three Michelin stars – for the San Francisco restaurant that bears her name, Atelier Crenn. "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker reports on her recipe for success.
For more info:
Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
"Rebel Chef: In Search of What Matters" by Dominique Crenn, with Emma Brockes (Penguin), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/556993/rebel-chef-by-dominique-crenn-with-emma-brockes/
https://www.amazon.com/Rebel-Chef-Search-What-Matters/dp/0735224749/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20
HARTMAN: Encounter
TELEVISION: Trevor Noah
When the pandemic shut down his studio, Trevor Noah took "The Daily Show" online, and for the stand-up comic it's become a stand-out moment. Jim Axelrod reports.
For more info:
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)
http://www.cc.com/shows/the-daily-show-with-trevor-noah
PASSAGE: TBD
NEIGHBORHOODS: Rebuilding caring communities
In Shreveport, La., thanks to the vision of Mack McCarter, residents in rich and poor areas are extending themselves to their neighbors, forging bonds in communities that that have torn down by bigotry, segregation and poverty. McCarter's faith-based organization, Community Renewal International, has been making friends out of strangers for more than 25 years. Lee Cowan reports on the evidence that an outstretched hand can work wonders.
For more info:
Community Renewal International
MILEPOST: TBD
COMMENTARY: Theodore Roosevelt's great-grandson: Remove the statue
Mark Roosevelt says a memorial that depicts Native Americans and an African in subordinate roles to the 26th president should be taken down.
For more info
Mark Roosevelt, president, St. John's College, Santa Fe, N.M.
https://www.sjc.edu/about/leadership/presidents/santa-fe-president
President Theodore Roosevelt (whitehouse.gov)
https://www.whitehouse.gov/about-the-white-house/presidents/theodore-roosevelt/
NATURE: The Everglades in Florida