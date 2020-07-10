This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 12)

Guest host: Lee Cowan.

COVER STORY: Building bridges to combat COVID-19 in communities of color

According to the CDC, people with chronic diseases, such as obesity, hypertension and type-2 diabetes, are a staggering 12 times more likely to die from the coronavirus – and Black Americans have a higher prevalence of many of these conditions. In Baltimore, medical staff from Johns Hopkins are joining forces with "trusted messengers" – including faith leaders from a historic local mosque – to address obstacles to improved health outcomes for the Black community. Allison Aubrey, of National Public Radio, reports.

For more info:



CORONAVIRUS: The importance of face masks

Dr. Jon LaPook on how wearing a mask can help prevent an infected person with no symptoms from transmitting the coronavirus to others.

Martha Stewart gives a tour of her garden. CBS News

HOME: Martha Stewart on the art of gardening

Gardens are not random; they are planned. Martha Stewart discusses the inspirations for, and benefits from, creating a beautiful, subtle and colorful garden.

For more info:

The Parthenon in Rome typically welcomes seven million visitors a year. 2020 is not a typical year. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: When NOT in Rome…

In 2019, more than 5.5 million Americans visited Italy, spending nearly $3 billion. But one travel industry group predicts this year may be the worst for tourism in decades – and last week the European Union extended its ban on American travelers. Seth Doane reports on how businesses in Rome have suffered not just from the pandemic, but from the economic fallout due to a dearth of visitors.

For more info:

Correspondent Mo Rocca joins "Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert in her chicken coop. CBS News

TELEVISION: Melissa Gilbert on life lessons learned from "Little House on the Prairie"

The actress who starred as Laura Ingalls in the long-running TV series talks with correspondent Mo Rocca at her "little house in the Catskills," about how the Michael Landon-produced show which examined themes of home, family, faith and community resonates today.

For more info:

Chef Dominique Crenn with correspondent Bill Whitaker. CBS News

FOOD: "Rebel chef" Dominique Crenn

Dominique Crenn is the first woman in America to receive the culinary world's highest honor – three Michelin stars – for the San Francisco restaurant that bears her name, Atelier Crenn. "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker reports on her recipe for success.

For more info:



"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah with correspondent Jim Axelrod. CBS News

TELEVISION: Trevor Noah

When the pandemic shut down his studio, Trevor Noah took "The Daily Show" online, and for the stand-up comic it's become a stand-out moment. Jim Axelrod reports.

For more info:



NEIGHBORHOODS: Rebuilding caring communities

In Shreveport, La., thanks to the vision of Mack McCarter, residents in rich and poor areas are extending themselves to their neighbors, forging bonds in communities that that have torn down by bigotry, segregation and poverty. McCarter's faith-based organization, Community Renewal International, has been making friends out of strangers for more than 25 years. Lee Cowan reports on the evidence that an outstretched hand can work wonders.

For more info:



A statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback flanked by a Native American and an African sits in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, June 22, 2020. The statue, which was installed in 1940, will be taken down after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination. Kathy Willens/AP

COMMENTARY: Theodore Roosevelt's great-grandson: Remove the statue

Mark Roosevelt says a memorial that depicts a Native American and an African in subordinate roles to the 26th president should be taken down.

For more info



NATURE: The Everglades in Florida



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Composer Ennio Morricone poses with his Oscar for Best Original Score for "The Hateful Eight," during the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 28, 2016. Mike Blake/REUTERS

MOVIES: 10 essential film scores by Ennio Morricone

Music by the Italian composer, who died Monday at age 91, has left an indelible imprint on many genres, from spaghetti westerns and gangster dramas to historic epics and horror. Listen to audio excerpts from some of his greatest scores.



