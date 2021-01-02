This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 3)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: The threats arising from the massive SolarWinds hack

When it comes to cyberspace, the United States is the most technologically-advanced nation – and, at the same time, perhaps the most vulnerable to a cybersecurity intrusion. The suspected Russian hacking of software from SolarWinds, a Texas-based IT management company, caused a "cyber virus" that has infected the computer systems of more than 18,000 private and government customers, in the U.S. and abroad. "Sunday Morning" senior correspondent Ted Koppel talked with cybersecurity experts about the national security implications of the breach, and the dangers it poses to critical infrastructure.

For more info:



PULSE: TBD



LOOKING AHEAD IN 2021: Will Washington welcome the new dawn?

The nation awaits a new president. Yet, 2020 leaves behind unfinished political and pandemic business. CBS News chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett talks with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman about President-elect Joe Biden's agenda, and what loyalists to the outgoing president portend for the Republican Party's future.

For more info:

Comedian Chris Rock sits down with CBS News' Gayle King. CBS News





COMEDY: Chris Rock: Truth, therapy and punchlines

Being happy – especially during COVID-19 – is more than a punchline for comedian, writer and director Chris Rock. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King sits down for a candid conversation with the 55-year-old divorced comic, in which he discusses attending therapy during the coronavirus pandemic; forgiving the people who bullied him as a kid; whether he will get vaccinated; and stretching himself, by acting in the drama series "Fargo."

For more info:

Dr. Sanjay Gupta. CBS News





HEALTH: Sanjay Gupta's prescription for fighting off dementia

The neurosurgeon, CNN commentator and author of "Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age" has long studied the brain and the onset of Alzheimer's. He talks with CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook about the recommended steps to a healthier brain, from diet and exercise to the value of sleep and social interaction.

For more info:



PASSAGE: Pierre Cardin and Dawn Wells

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the lives of two notable figures who left us this week: a giant in the fashion industry, and an actress famed for her role in the classic '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island." Jane Pauley reports.



HARTMAN: The electrician

Musician Barry Gibb. CBS News





MUSIC: Barry Gibb returns to the Bee Gees' music via Nashville

For his latest album, Barry Gibb teamed up with some of Nashville's biggest stars to record "Greenfields," in which they perform some of The Bee Gees' greatest hits. The last surviving Gibb brothers talked with "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about returning to their catalogue, and about the new HBO Max documentary about the group, "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart," which he says is too painful for him to watch.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Bob Schieffer on never taking our democracy for granted

The vaccine may ultimately beat COVID-19, but healing a deeply-divided nation may be even more difficult, says the veteran CBS newsman.



LOOKING AHEAD IN 2021: The U.S., no longer AWOL on the world stage

The New Year promises a period of renewed engagement in the world by the United States, but after four years of the outgoing administration, will our Western allies once again trust American leadership? Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, and with Dr. Karin von Hippel, director-general of the Royal United Services Institute in London.

For more info:



PULSE: TBD



LOOKING BACK: Remembering Sumner Redstone

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the life of one of the magnates of the entertainment industry: Sumner Redstone, who went from running drive-in movie theatres to becoming chairman of the media giant Viacom. Lee Cowan reports.



NATURE: TBD



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!