This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 23)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: The billionaire class: Can you be TOO rich?

The richest one percent of Americans now owns 16 times the wealth of the bottom 50 percent. That disparity has brought to light questions about the need for billionaires – and their need for even more money. Correspondent Mark Whitaker talks with activist Abigail Disney and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy about whether acquiring a billion or more dollars is a valued goal; and with professor Ingrid Robeyns, who proposes the concept of "limitarianism" – determining a moral limit to how much wealth one can accumulate.

For more info:



HEADLINES: What are Putin's intentions in Ukraine?

Nearly eight years after Russia invaded and took control of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, 100,000 Russian troops have recently built up along the border of Ukraine. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder and retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges about what President Vladimir Putin hopes to gain with a possible invasion, and what the consequences may be – for the Kremlin, for Europe, for NATO, and for Washington.

Members of the South End Rowing Club regularly swim in the waters of San Francisco Bay. CBS News

U.S.: Taking the plunge

Members of the South End Rowing Club test their bodies and minds by swimming in the murky and very cold waters of San Francisco Bay, braving currents, boats, sea life and hypothermia. Correspondent Luke Burbank, eager to prove his mettle, joined in.

For more info:

Actor James Hong in 2014. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

MOVIES: James Hong: An actor's guide to longevity

During his 92 years, James Hong has racked up more film and TV credits than nearly anyone. Even more impressive, the actor did so while confronting demeaning stereotypes in Hollywood. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with the constantly-working Hong about a career that began with entertaining U.S. troops during the Korean War, and extended to such treasured films as "Chinatown" and "Big Trouble in Little China."

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam



Maria Sharapova's Los Angeles home was featured in Architectural Digest, which described it as "discreetly ravishing." CBS News

MAGAZINES: Architectural Digest – A century of style

Bold-faced names like tennis star Maria Sharapova and rocker Lenny Kravitz have pulled back the curtain on their homes for Architectural Digest, the magazine that showcases the work of the very best design in the business. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks back at the first hundred years of Architectural Digest, and visits the Condé Nast archives, to see how the magazine that has celebrated style for a century continues to evoke home.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



Correspondent Mo Rocca with actress Christine Baranski. CBS News

TELEVISION: The answered prayers of Christine Baranski

As a child she performed Broadway tunes to a statue of the Virgin Mary. And during her five-decade career in films, TV, and on stage, two-time Tony Award-winner Christine Baranski has played characters who are sophisticated, smart and savvy. Correspondent Mo Rocca sits down with Baranski, who stars in "The Good Fight" and the new HBO series, "The Gilded Age," about her rich life on- and off-screen.

To watch a trailer for "The Gilded Age" click on the video player below:

For more info:

A view of the "Futures" exhibition at the Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building in Washington, D.C. Ron Blunt Architectural Photography/Smithsonian

MUSEUMS: "Futures": The Smithsonian helps us rethink what's to come

"Futures," a new exhibit at the Smithsonian's Arts and Industries Building in Washington, D.C., features technology, art, and interactive displays that delve into the many forms that the future may take. Correspondent David Pogue pays a visit.

For more info:

"Futures" at the Arts and Industries Building (through July 6)

Smithsonian's Arts and Industries Building



COMMENTARY: Terence Smith on his encounter with Sirhan Sirhan's father

The foreign correspondent and former "Sunday Morning" journalist, author of the new memoir, "Four Wars, Five Presidents," talks about discussing the murder of Senator Robert F. Kennedy with the father of Sirhan Sirhan.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!