This week on "Sunday Morning" (Jan. 25)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Rescuing Marc Chagall from the Nazis

Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, has a name for those who risked their own lives to save others: The Righteous Among the Nations. One American who received that distinction was Varian Fry, who helped organize artist Marc Chagall's escape from France, for both him and his paintings. Lee Cowan talks with the descendants of Chagall and Fry; Debórah Dwork, author of "Saints and Liars: The Story of Americans Who Saved Refugees from the Nazis"; and Nick Davis, whose film "This Ordinary Thing" bring to life 45 extraordinary stories of those who rescued Jews during the Holocaust, people who "felt like it was their duty."

To watch a trailer for "This Ordinary Thing" click on the video player below:

For more info:



ALMANAC: January 25

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

ARTS: Ruth Asawa

Faith Salie reports.

For more info:



HEADLINES: The latest from Davos

Seth Doane reports.



HEADLINES: Why Greenland?

Mo Rocca reports.

Models present the latest Chanel Collection at the Métiers d'Art show, held in New York City's subway, December 3, 2025. Chanel

FASHION: Chanel artistic director Matthieu Blazy on the most coveted job in fashion

Chanel is one of the most famous brands in fashion, and one of the biggest, with roughly $20 billion in sales every year. Since taking over as artistic director of the fashion house last April, Matthieu Blazy has followed in the footsteps of Karl Lagerfeld and the visionary Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel. Alina Cho talks with Blazy, and goes behind the scenes of preparations for Chanel's latest runway show. She also talks with Chanel ambassador and actress Ayo Edebiri about her love for the brand.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

A rehearsal of Shen Yun. CBS News

WORLD: Behind the scenes of Shen Yun

For two decades, Shen Yun has presented Chinese history and culture through sweeping dance and soaring music, offering what it describes as a vision of "China before communism." Run by the spiritual movement Falun Gong, the production now faces lawsuits alleging forced labor and untreated injuries. Correspondent Lisa Ling speaks with former performers who say they lived in fear as child laborers; and with Shen Yun leaders who dispute those claims and, for the first time, granted access inside their guarded headquarters, Dragon Springs.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



Correspondent Anthony Mason with model and actress Lauren Hutton. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: The adventures of Lauren Hutton, the original supermodel

She didn't set out to be a model, or an actress, and several agencies rejected the gap-toothed Lauren Hutton, before Eileen Ford gave her a shot. As the face of Revlon, Hutton became the highest-paid model in history, and still holds the record for most cover appearances on American Vogue. She talks with Anthony Mason about her adventurous life of no regrets – from living among the bushmen of the Kalahari, to a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2000. Even of the low points she says, "I'd do it again in a second."

For more info:

Thanks to the Rauschenberg Foundation, New York City

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. CBS News

BOOKS: Josh Shapiro on a life of service and faith

In his new memoir, "Where We Keep the Light," Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro writes about how his childhood helped shape his lifetime of public service. In a wide-ranging interview, he talks with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell about the challenges he faced while growing up; the rise in political violence; and his future in the Democratic Party.

PREVIEW: Josh Shapiro: Trump warned me that being president is "very, very dangerous" in "strange conversation" after arson attack | Watch Video

PREVIEW: Josh Shapiro on VP vetting process: "Offensive" to question my loyalty to this country | Watch Video

For more info:



MILEPOST: TBD



NATURE: Olympic Peninsula in Washington State



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Documentaries premiering at Sundance include (clockwise from top left) "Cookie Queens," about Girl Scouts competing in selling cookies; "Nuisance Bear," about how the loss of habitat affects polar bears; "Knife," about the attempted murder of author Salman Rushdie; and "To Hold a Mountain," about a teenage shepherd in Montenegro. Sundance Film Festival

MOVIES: Sundance Film Festival 2026 opens for its final year in Park City, Utah. Here are some of the highlights

The celebrated Sundance Film Festival, now running in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, includes films starring Natalie Portman, Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen and Charli XCX, plus a wide range of documentaries.

Surprises from this year's Academy Award nominations: Jafar Panahi's "It Was Just an Accident" missing from the best picture lineup; and Amanda Seyfried ("The Testament of Ann Lee"), Ariana Grande ("Wicked: For Good") and Paul Mescal ("Hamnet") failing to get acting nominations. Neon; Searchlight Pictures; Universal Pictures; Focus Features

ACADEMY AWARDS: 2026 Oscars snubs and surprises

Among the names missing when the 98th Academy Award nominations were announced were Ariana Grande, George Clooney, Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and anyone associated with "Wicked: For Good."

MARATHON: Bizarre, oddball stories (YouTube Video)

From pee-cycling to dog treat tasting, "CBS Sunday Morning" will take you on a journey through the unexplainable, the strange and the wild.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.