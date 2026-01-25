The Righteous: Rescuing Marc Chagall from the Nazis Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, has a name for those who risked their own lives to save others: The Righteous Among the Nations. One American who received that distinction was Varian Fry, who helped organize artist Marc Chagall's escape from France, for both him and his paintings. Lee Cowan talks with the descendants of Chagall and Fry; Debórah Dwork, author of "Saints and Liars: The Story of Americans Who Saved Refugees from the Nazis"; and Nick Davis, whose film "This Ordinary Thing" bring to life 45 extraordinary stories of those who rescued Jews during the Holocaust, people who "felt like it was their duty."