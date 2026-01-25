Extended interview: Josh Shapiro In this web exclusive, the Democratic Governor of Pennsylvania talks with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell about his new memoir, "Where We Keep the Light: Stories from a Life of Service." He also talks about the April 2025 arson attack on his official residence, and the rise in political violence; how his mother's struggles with mental health as he was growing up helped shape his career in public service; how the Kamala Harris campaign engaged with him during their VP vetting process; and the importance of the 2026 midterms.