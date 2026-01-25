Chanel's new era with artistic director Matthieu Blazy Chanel is one of the most famous brands in fashion, and one of the biggest, with roughly $20 billion in sales every year. Since taking over as artistic director of the fashion house last April, Matthieu Blazy has followed in the footsteps of Karl Lagerfeld and the visionary Gabrielle ""Coco"" Chanel. Alina Cho talks with Blazy, and goes behind the scenes of preparations for Chanel's latest runway show. She also talks with Chanel ambassador and actress Ayo Edebiri about her love for the brand.