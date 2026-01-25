Alex Pretti's parents say administration's claims about their son are "sickening" On Saturday Minneapolis tried to come to terms with another fatal shooting by federal agents. Multiple videos by bystanders show Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse at a VA hospital, being wrestled to the ground by officers, before he is shot multiple times. While Minnesota officials called Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem's claims that Pretti was engaged in domestic terrorism "nonsense" and "lies," Pretti's parents called the administration's claims "reprehensible and disgusting." Lana Zak reports.