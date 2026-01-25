The adventures of Lauren Hutton, the original supermodel She didn't set out to be a model, or an actress, and several agencies rejected the gap-toothed Lauren Hutton, before Eileen Ford gave her a shot. As the face of Revlon, Hutton became the highest-paid model in history, and still holds the record for most cover appearances on American Vogue. She talks with Anthony Mason about her adventurous life of no regrets – from living among the bushmen of the Kalahari, to a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2000. Even of the low points she says, "I'd do it again in a second."