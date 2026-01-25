At Davos, Trump's Greenland agenda causes "rupture" in relations with America's allies At this past week's gathering of world and business leaders at Davos, Switzerland, President Trump's agenda items – to own Greenland, and to threaten tariffs against those who oppose him – was met with derision and bafflement. Seth Doane talks with Shashank Joshi, defense editor at The Economist, about how Mr. Trump's brand of diplomacy, including threats of military actions against NATO members, had delivered what Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called a "rupture" to transatlantic relations.