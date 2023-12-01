This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 3)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Former Wyoming Representative Lynn Cheney. CBS News

COVER STORY: Liz Cheney on the urgency of stopping Donald Trump: We are "sleepwalking into dictatorship in the United States"

Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney says that voters have become increasingly numb to politicians warning of looming dangers to democracy. In her new book, "Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning," she lays out the case for the threats to the Constitution posed by Donald Trump should he regain the White House. Cheney talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about how the leading GOP candidate's own words reveal his plans for a second term, and why she believes blocking Trump and preventing a Republican House majority in the next election is "the cause of our time."

PREVIEW: Liz Cheney: Trump's election would be "the end of the Republic" | Watch Video

ALMANAC: December 3

"Sunday Morning" looks at important historical events on this date.

Traveling aboard the Alaska Railroad. CBS News

U.S.: 100 years of the Alaska Railroad

Conor Knighton reports.

HEALTH: Eliminating the stigma surrounding suicide

On average, a staggering 132 Americans kill themselves every single day, with every demographic at risk of suicidal ideation. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with experts about this major public health crisis and the need to eliminate the shame that can be attached to mental health struggles, which prevents those suffering from finding the help that could save their lives. Spencer also talks with a professor who undertook about 10 suicide attempts, from as young as age six, but who - after defying the stigma by writing about it - today believes he will never do so again.

For more info:

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

Fantasia Barrino as Celie and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery in the new musical adaptation of "The Color Purple." Ser Baffo/© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

MOVIES: Taraji P. Henson on "The Color Purple"

In her latest film, the musical adaptation of "The Color Purple," Taraji P. Henson plays Shug, a fearless woman who breaks the rules while helping other women see how strong they can be. You could say the Oscar-nominated actress does that with every role she takes on. Henson talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the power of women who stick together, and about inspiring dreamers.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee, of the rock band Rush, with correspondent Jim Axelrod, sampling some "Rush Canadian Golden Ale," at Henderson Brewing Company in Toronto. CBS News

MUSIC: Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson on the lesson of Rush: "Be yourself and stick to your guns"

The progressive rock group Rush, formed decades ago in the Toronto suburbs by guitarist Alex Lifeson, bass player Geddy Lee and drummer Neil Peart, became Canada's most legendary rock band ever, with more than 40 million albums sold. Lifeson and Lee (author of a new memoir, "My Effin' Life") talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about their particular blend of musicianship, stagecraft and goofiness; how tragedy upended the band; and what might constitute Rush's next chapter.

For more info:



TV: "Archie," the man who played Cary Grant

Cary Grant was considered one of the world's best-known movie stars, but it turns out there was plenty that audiences did not know about the debonair actor. In fact, he was born in England as Archibald Leach, and grew up impoverished and neglected, before finding his way to the U.S. and transforming into the silver screen star we know as Cary Grant. The BritBox series "Archie" explores the actor's complicated past. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with actor Jason Isaacs, who plays Grant, as well as Grant's fourth wife, actress Dyan Cannon, who is a producer of the series.

For more info:

"Archie" debuts on BritBox December 7

The dining experience at one restaurant in Nagoya, Japan is being turned on its head, replacing hospitality with rudeness and insults from the staff, who tell customers to leave as soon as possible. Reservations are booked solid. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM JAPAN: In Japan, one restaurant prides itself on its rudeness

Renowned for dependable hospitality and ritualized etiquette, Japan now has one restaurant where the service is dependably, defiantly atrocious. At the Lazy House in Nagoya, the dining experience is turned on its head, with a cranky and petulant staff dishing out insults while tossing dinner plates. Correspondent Lucy Craft checks out why the rude restaurant, launched last summer, has become an instant comic hit on social media.

For more info:

The Lazy House, Nagoya (Instagram)



COMMENTARY: Remembering Henry Kissinger

By senior contributor Ted Koppel.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Looking back with Henry Kissinger at 100 (YouTube Video)

Henry Kissinger, the controversial former Secretary of State who was long an adviser to presidents and an architect of U.S. foreign policy positions, died Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at the age of 100. Earlier this year, while marking his centenary, Kissinger spoke with "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel about present and future threats to national security, and his response to critics about his record on war and peace, particularly the bombing of Cambodia.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2023

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

