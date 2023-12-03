Eliminating the stigma surrounding suicide On average, a staggering 132 Americans kill themselves every single day, with every demographic at risk of suicidal ideation. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with experts about this major public health crisis and the need to eliminate the shame that can be attached to mental health struggles, which prevents those suffering from finding the help that could save their lives. Spencer also talks with a professor who undertook about 10 suicide attempts, from as young as age six, but who - after defying the stigma by writing about it - today believes he will never do so again. [If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988lifeline.org/chat/]