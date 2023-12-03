Liz Cheney's "dire" warning against reelecting Trump Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney says that voters have become increasingly numb to politicians warning of looming dangers to democracy, so in her new book, "Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning," she lays out the case for the threats to the Constitution posed by Donald Trump should he regain the White House. Cheney talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about how the leading GOP candidate's own words reveal his plans for a second term, and why she believes blocking Trump and preventing a Republican House majority in the next election is "the cause of our time."