Liz Cheney: Trump's election would be "the end of the Republic" In this preview of an interview to air on "CBS News Sunday Morning" December 3, former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, author of "Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning," tells John Dickerson that the Constitutional checks and balances that could prevent a dictatorship in the United States have been co-opted by Republicans in Congress in order to appease Donald Trump.