In Japan one restaurant prides itself on its rudeness Renowned for dependable hospitality and ritualized etiquette, Japan now has one restaurant where the service is dependably, defiantly atrocious. At the Lazy House in Nagoya, the dining experience is turned on its head, with a cranky and petulant staff dishing out insults while tossing dinner plates. Correspondent Lucy Craft checks out why the rude restaurant, launched last summer, has become an instant comic hit on social media.