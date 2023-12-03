Cary Grant: The man we thought we knew Cary Grant was considered one of the world's best-known movie stars, but it turns out there was plenty that audiences did not know about the debonair actor. In fact, he was born in England as Archibald Leach, and grew up impoverished and neglected, before finding his way to the U.S. and transforming into the silver screen star we know as Cary Grant. The BritBox series "Archie" explores the actor's complicated past. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with actor Jason Isaacs, who plays Grant, as well as Grant's fourth wife, actress Dyan Cannon, who is a producer of the series.