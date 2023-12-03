12/3: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney explains to John Dickerson why she believes reelecting Donald Trump would mean the end of our republic. Also: Susan Spencer examines efforts to fight the stigma against mental health struggles and suicide; Tracy Smith sits down with Taraji P. Henson, star of the new movie musical "The Color Purple"; Seth Doane looks at a new TV series about movie legend Cary Grant; Jim Axelrod talks with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of the Canadian rock band Rush; Conor Knighton takes a ride on the Alaska Railroad, now marking its 100th year; and Lucy Craft visits a restaurant in Japan where the staff is purposefully, comically rude.