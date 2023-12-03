Will the expulsion of George Santos cool the vitriol in Congress? This past year, the House of Representatives has been one of boiling tensions, from floor fights over the office of House Speaker, to threatened government shutdowns – and now, the booting of New York Republican George Santos, only the third Congressman since the Civil War to be expelled from Congress. But will his expulsion cool tempers among those that remain? CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane takes the temperature of the People's House.