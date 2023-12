Taraji P. Henson on "The Color Purple" In her latest film, the musical adaptation of "The Color Purple," Taraji P. Henson plays Shug, a fearless woman who breaks the rules while helping other women see how strong they can be. You could say the Oscar-nominated actress does that with every role she takes on. Henson talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the power of women who stick together, and about inspiring dreamers.